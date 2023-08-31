Entering September feeling hot with slight rain chances creeping back into the picture this weekend.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The dry air and mostly clear skies will lead to another pleasant night as overnight lows cool into the upper 60′s across the Texas Forest Country.

Friday will be another mostly sunny day with low humidity and more cool breezes as winds remain out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Highs will be in the upper 90′s, making for a ‘dry’ heat as there will be no additional heat index to account for given the drier airmass in place.

The only issue with the low humidity, high temperatures, and dry fuels is that the Fire Weather Warnings will be extended through Friday evening, which means any spark or fire that does develop could spread very quickly.

Highs will creep back up to around 100-degrees by this Labor Day holiday weekend. However, even if we do get there, we do not anticipate the heat to be as intense as it has been throughout much of this month. Instead of highs in that 105-110-degree range, it would be right at the century mark.

We expect a trough of low pressure to develop and shift over our region by this Labor Day weekend. Once our moisture levels slowly increase by this time, we will be able to bring back some low-end rain chances this weekend and early next week, which would be nice to see for all of east Texas.

The return of rain chances means our humidity levels will be going up as the muggy feel returns to the Piney Woods. However, considering our drought situation, that is a compromise most of us would be willing to make in order to get some more rain showers on a parched east Texas.

