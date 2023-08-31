Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin man arrested after firing shots next door to school

(KTTC)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon following a report of shots fired near Coston Elementary on Trenton Street.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, the incident took place around 1:15 p.m.

Cristian Daniel Salazar, 20, of Lufkin, was taken into custody after he admitted to firing rounds from an AR-15 at trees in his backyard in the 1300 block of Avalon Drive, Pebsworth said. His home is adjacent to Coston Elementary’s playground. Teachers heard the shots, and the school was placed on “lockout” as a precaution, Pebsworth said.

Officers responded to the area and quickly confirmed that the shots did not come from the campus. Witnesses who heard the shots directed officers to Avalon Drive, which led them to Salazar.

He was placed under arrest without incident and taken to the Angelina County Jail on a charge of deadly conduct.

Parents were notified of the incident by school officials.

