Nacogdoches ISD bilingual department hosts community resource fair

Nacogdoches ISD host community resource fair
Nacogdoches ISD host community resource fair(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Since Monday, hundreds of people have stopped by the Nacogdoches Civic Center for a resource fair hosted by the Nacogdoches ISD bilingual department, featuring the Mexican Consulate on Wheels.

Among the things they’re offering: help with signing up for English classes, updating legal documents, and offering help with understanding finances. The district said half of the student population at Nacogdoches ISD is Hispanic and 23 percent are English language learners, in which is the big reason behind this event.

“We want to make sure that we provide the resources for the parents so they can be more successful in their life at home with their kids, so then we can work together and collaborate. So, this is a partnership and in addition to our requirement. We are always thankful that we have the opportunity to reach out to parents and connect families with our community resources,” said Bilingual and ESL Programs Executive Director Dr. Evelyn Saucedo.

The resource fair continues Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Nacogdoches Civic Center.

