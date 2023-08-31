Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

No. 23 A&M looks for improved offense under new coordinator Petrino in opener against New Mexico

The Aggies are looking to bounce back after a terrible 2022 season where they finished with their worst record since going 4-8 in 2008 against a New Mexico team that dropped their final nine games last year
Texas A&M Aggies football helmet
Texas A&M Aggies football helmet(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Mexico at No. 23 Texas A&M, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Texas A&M by 38 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas A&M leads 5-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Aggies are looking to bounce back after a terrible 2022 season, where they finished with their worst record since going 4-8 in 2008, against a New Mexico team that dropped their final nine games last year. Coach Jimbo Fisher, who is entering his sixth season at Texas A&M, hired Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator to try to beef up an offense which ranked 101st in scoring with just 22.8 points a game last season and one that came in 93rd in total offense (360.9 yards per game). The Lobos will try and improve in the fourth season under coach Danny Gonzales after winning just seven games combined in his first three seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith vs. the New Mexico secondary. Smith returns for a fifth season after breaking his right leg in the fourth game last season. He has 1,612 yards receiving with 17 touchdowns and 384 yards rushing in his career. Saturday he’ll lead Texas A&M’s passing game against a secondary that ranked 28th in the nation last season by allowing 202.8 yards passing a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico: QB Dylan Hopkins. He joins the Lobos for a final season as a graduate transfer after four years at UAB. He’s appeared in 33 career games, piling up 4,750 yards passing with 31 touchdowns. Hopkins threw for 1,913 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games last season as the Blazers went 7-6.

Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman. The sophomore was named starter for the opener Monday after vying with Max Johnson for the job throughout camp. Weigman threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception in five games as a freshman after Johnson went down with a season-ending injury.

FACTS & FIGURES

This will be the fifth meeting in the series in College Station. … These teams first met in 1926 when A&M won 63-0 and the last meeting was a 34-0 win by the Aggies in 2021. … Fisher is 12-1 in his career in season openers with a 9-0 mark when starting the season at home. … Texas A&M forced 15 fumbles last season to lead the SEC and rank sixth in the nation.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Lynnie Chatman
Livingston man pleads guilty to murder of father
Conservation appeal for Aug. 30
ERCOT issues conservation request for Wednesday
A Lufkin woman and her two grandchildren escaped a fire that claimed their home, all thanks to...
Smoke detector saves Lufkin woman, 2 grandkids from destructive house fire
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers