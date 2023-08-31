Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Shelby County sheriff’s deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Pierson was killed Tuesday in a crash during his fifth day on the job.
By Avery Niles
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Pierson was killed Tuesday in a crash during his fifth day on the job.

Pierson, 25, of Etoile, had been with the sheriff’s office for only five days before his tragic death. On Tuesday, he was driving his service vehicle on Hwy 147 in San Augustine County when he struck an 18 wheeler while crossing Hwy 103. Captain DJ Dickerson spoke at Pierson’s Lufkin funeral home to speak on the deputy’s memory.

“He everything our agency needed,” Dickerson said.

According to Dickerson, Pierson’s dream was to be an officer, and he was hired on Aug. 24. Dickerson said Pierson fit in well with the sheriff’s office.

“He walked into a room, and he would light it up. Again, great personality, super guy. He had a heart to be a servant,” Dickerson said.

In his five days with the office, Dickerson said the deputy learned a lot and was willing to serve.

According to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Lynnie Chatman
Livingston man pleads guilty to murder of father
A Lufkin woman and her two grandchildren escaped a fire that claimed their home, all thanks to...
Smoke detector saves Lufkin woman, 2 grandkids from destructive house fire
East Texas school district implements ‘soft skills’ program
East Texas school district implements ‘soft skills’ program
Conservation appeal for Aug. 30
ERCOT issues conservation request for Wednesday

Latest News

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Pierson was killed Tuesday in a crash during his fifth day...
Shelby County sheriff’s deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’
Ambulance crash
Stolen ambulance wrecks into Rusk gas station
This will be a September to remember if you are a trial junky with two high profile cases...
A Better East Texas: High-profile political trials
Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.
Neurosurgeon, author speaks on living with grief