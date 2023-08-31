Shelby County sheriff’s deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Pierson was killed Tuesday in a crash during his fifth day on the job.

Pierson, 25, of Etoile, had been with the sheriff’s office for only five days before his tragic death. On Tuesday, he was driving his service vehicle on Hwy 147 in San Augustine County when he struck an 18 wheeler while crossing Hwy 103. Captain DJ Dickerson spoke at Pierson’s Lufkin funeral home to speak on the deputy’s memory.

“He everything our agency needed,” Dickerson said.

According to Dickerson, Pierson’s dream was to be an officer, and he was hired on Aug. 24. Dickerson said Pierson fit in well with the sheriff’s office.

“He walked into a room, and he would light it up. Again, great personality, super guy. He had a heart to be a servant,” Dickerson said.

In his five days with the office, Dickerson said the deputy learned a lot and was willing to serve.

According to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash.

