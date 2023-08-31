Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny this afternoon, highs around 96-degrees. Fire Danger remains High to Very High today, and burn bans are in effect for most of the area. In today’s update to the Drought Monitor, Severe to Exceptional Drought persists for most of East Texas, and seasonal rainfall totals are still lagging behind for both Tyler and Lufkin. Longview’s seasonal rainfall totals are not as far behind, but there is still a slight deficit. Looking ahead, there will be low rain chances this weekend and early next week. Right now, I wouldn’t say there is any reason to cancel outdoor plans for the Labor Day weekend, but you’ll want to be mindful of the chance for rain in the forecast. Temperatures over the next seven days will top off in the upper 90s each afternoon, and cool into the low 70s overnight. Have a great Thursday.

