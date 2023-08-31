Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Legacy coach says team can build on Week 1 loss

Trahan said he is excited about the Week 2 matchup against crosstown rival Tyler High.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy Head Coach Beau Trahan says it was an issue of execution, not effort that contributed to a loss in Week 1.

“The kids played hard,” Trahan said. “There’s no quit in them. We just have to clean up stuff on the execution side. We can build on it.”

Tyler Legacy fell to Lufkin, 31-7.

Trahan said he is excited about the Week 2 matchup against crosstown rival Tyler High.

“I’m new to it,” the first-year coach said. “Excited to see the atmosphere. We’re excited about the challenge.”

