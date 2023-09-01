Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

2 people dead, 3 injured after shooting at shopping center in Austin, police say

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are dead and three more injured, one in critical condition, after a shooting at a shopping center in Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police received a 911 call at 5:00 p.m. that shots had been fired at a shopping center in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard.

Five victims were involved in the shooting.

Two victims were evaluated for minor injuries, one victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition and two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

No suspect has been detained yet, the police department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police say there is no continuing threat to the public.

Anyone with more information is asked to submit it to the Austin Police Department here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance crash
Chase involving stolen ambulance from Lufkin ends with crash into Rusk gas station
Deputy Matt Pierson
Shelby County deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’
Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Lynnie Chatman
Livingston man pleads guilty to murder of father
A Lufkin woman and her two grandchildren escaped a fire that claimed their home, all thanks to...
Smoke detector saves Lufkin woman, 2 grandkids from destructive house fire

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Game Ball Tyler High Lions
A man stole an ambulance from a Lufkin hospital Thursday afternoon and led authorities on...
Chase involving stolen ambulance from Lufkin ends with crash into Rusk gas station
Protect yourself from high school football streaming scams
Protect yourself from high school football streaming scams
New Longview central police station slated to open this fall
New Longview central police station slated to open this fall