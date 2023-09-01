Angelina County volunteer fire departments accepting donations

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Fire departments across East Texas have put all their resources and manpower into containing the many wildfires taking place during the extreme heat. Now, they need some support from the communities they protect.

Those in Angelina County are asking for donations, and contributions can be brought to the following places:

Hudson - 3731 Ted Trout Dr., Hudson, TX

Diboll - 400 Kenley St., Diboll, TX

Fuller Springs - 4958 Hwy 69S, Lufkin, TX

Huntington - 112 East Preston St., Huntington, TX

Moffett - 355 Lone Star Rd., Lufkin TX

Redlands/Rivercrest - 340 Powder River Rd., Lufkin, TX

Zavalla - 175 Park Rd., Zavalla, TX

