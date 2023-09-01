Controversy simmers over $25K cost of Lufkin ISD convocation

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s ISD’s convocation controversy began after the school board issued a statement promising an investigation following the performance of a Prince tribute artist, Marshall Charloff.

Charloff performed at the district’s convocation on August 7. The theme was “Purple Will Reign.”

The next day, president of Lufkin ISD school board, Kristi Gay, made a public statement:

“The Board of Trustees of Lufkin ISD was not aware of the choice of the content for convocation before the performance started. As a board, we were surprised and disappointed in the performance. This was a poor use of district resources and, as importantly, of our teachers’ and staff members’ time when we should have been celebrating the start of a new school year.”

Through an open records request, KTRE obtained the contract for the performance, as well as work- related emails from superintendent Lynn Torres, and video of the performance.

The contract showed Lufkin ISD paid a total $5,000 each to the performer and his agent, and another $3,400 for renting sound equipment.

Other costs included:

Performer’s hotel stay: $100.58

Graphics and prints: $1,164.99

T-shirts and decorations: $1,044.76

T-shirts for all district employees $10,416

Decorations: $28.76

Newspaper ad thanking sponsors: $403.77.

These expenses represent a total cost of over $25,000 for the convocation.

Lufkin ISD told KTRE that, due to a technical error, they were only able to record and provide a small portion of the Prince performance.

In an e-mail that Superintendent Torres sent to all staff the day after the performance, she wrote in part:

“It was never our intent to offend anyone with the presentation or the material presented. I will say that the performer did include two songs that I had asked him not to consider for our presentation. Those were included with some word substitution. It would have been better not to have had them in the playlist , but it happened. He is a performer and not used to our type of group, on an early Monday morning. Again, I can’t take that back, and I apologize.”

However, in the final investigative report, the school district’s legal counsel said he found no written instructions given to the performer with regard to the content or lyrics, other than it being geared to teachers.

The attorney also determined only a very limited number of district employees had any role in or knowledge of the planning .

Those persons include the superintendent, the executive director of communications and public relations, and the employees responsible for the set up of the convocation and for business invoices.

In a letter to the school board the following week, Superintendent Torres asked to be placed on paid administrative leave for the remaining ten months of the school year.

The board approved her request. The school district attorney said her request had no connection to the convocation performance.

The Lufkin ISD school board expressed serious financial concerns since last year, including staff raises, revenues and expenses.

Superintendent Torres had already announced her retirement back in May.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.