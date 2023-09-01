Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Cucumber-dill salad by Mama Steph

A cold, refreshing salad is welcome during hot weather. This cucumber-dill salad is so easy to...
A cold, refreshing salad is welcome during hot weather. This cucumber-dill salad is so easy to make and inexpensive, as well. I hope you enjoy it!(Pexels: Sylwester Ficek)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A cold, refreshing salad is welcome during hot weather. This cucumber-dill salad is so easy to make and inexpensive, as well. I hope you enjoy it!

Cucumber-dill salad

For the salad:

1 1/2 pounds (approximately) cucumbers, washed and sliced thin. If using a Persian or hothouse cucumber, no need to peel. You will want to peel a regular larger cumber.

3/4 to 1 cup thinly sliced red onion

For the dressing:

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon lemon or lime juice (may substitute 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar if desired)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder or 1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 teaspoon ground pepper

Method:

Stir together the dressing ingredients to combine. Pour over the prepared vegetables in a salad bowl, and toss to coat.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance crash
Chase involving stolen ambulance from Lufkin ends with crash into Rusk gas station
Deputy Matt Pierson
Shelby County deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’
Justin Larnell Ethridge
Lufkin police arrest man accused of exposing self to park walker
Christian Daniel Salazar
Lufkin man arrested after shots fired near school
Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.
Neurosurgeon, author speaks on living with grief

Latest News

IHOP is introducing a new dedicated biscuit menu.
IHOP introduces dedicated biscuit menu with 4 new options
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
Chicken Enchilada Soup by Mama Steph
Nearly everyone enjoys a quick meal that tastes wonderful; this soup does that, for sure, with...
Creamy chicken-enchilada soup by Mama Steph