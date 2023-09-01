Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dove hunters hope season not affected by drought

By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dove hunting season begins September 1, so hunters will head out with hopes of harvesting some birds to cook at home. But drought has affected East Texas all summer, and some hunters worry that it will affect the season.

Game Warden Tim Walker doesn’t think so, and says the drought may actually have helped out.

“As far as helping with the dove harvest, yes, the drought will help.”

Walker says dove like to live in trees, eat seeds in fields, and drink water from wherever they can. And with the drought limiting water sources to just lakes and ponds, it will be a lot easier to find where the dove will be.

“This year, I’m told dove numbers are up 40 percent, and it’s extremely dry, water is going to be a big draw for our dove, and hunters will typically check around water anyway. But this year, it’s going to be a really big draw for dove.”

As hunting season approaches, Walker reminded all hunters to follow hunter safety rules, practice firearm safety, and get properly licensed.

