Lady Jacks win opener

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks were at home for the first time this season to take on the Cal Poly Lady Mustangs. The Lady Jacks who had a perfect 14-0 record at home in 2022 seem to pick up where they left off jumping ahead early.

Check out this backwards set by Maddy Bourque to Tunishua Joseph who powers it down for the point. Lady Jacks get it to game point, Ariana Pagan on the serve, Cal Poly can’t come up with it and the Lady Jacks would go on to win in three straight sets to get the victory in their home opener.

