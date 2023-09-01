Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pittsburgh Steelers fortify secondary, sign former All-Pro DB Desmond King

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King
(KCRG)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King, fortifying their secondary on the eve of the regular season.

King, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, intercepting five passes and recovering two fumbles.

King's arrival gives Pittsburgh's secondary another veteran to a mix that includes Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Patrick Peterson, who arrived in free agency during the spring.

The Los Angeles Chargers initially selected King in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. His breakout season came in 2018, when he was selected to the All-Pro team after intercepting three passes and swatting away 10 others.

King was traded from Los Angeles to Tennessee in the middle of the 2020 season. He then signed with Houston in 2021.

The Steelers open the 2023 season on Sept. 10 at home against San Francisco.

