Emergency crews battle fire near Autumn Lake in Angelina County

A fire is being fought in the Autumn Lake area of Angelina County(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the vicinity of Roper Road and Autumn Lake to avoid the area as emergency crews work to contain and extinguish a fire.

The fire broke out near Penn-Bonner Road and has moved into the woods on the far end of Roper Road and the back side of Autumn Lake. The sheriff’s office stated that volunteer fire departments are on-scene, as well as bulldozers from the Texas A&M Forest Service. Aerial fire teams have also been notified and water drops are being made.

Drivers and nearby residents are asked to avoid these areas in order to keep things clear for first responders can move as needed.

