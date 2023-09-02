Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin ISD reports deficit reduction as board approves budget, tax rate

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In their first meeting since Superintendent Lynn Torres was granted early leave before retiring, the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees met on Thursday to discuss the new budget and tax rate.

Torres was granted early leave in significant part due to the board of trustees’ lack of confidence in her ability to decrease the deficit. As discussed at the hearing on August 1, the district’s budget deficit was at $5.7 million, but has since decreased to roughly $3.38 million.

Board member Scott Shelton expressed frustration with the situation campus administrators are left in.

“That’s the angriest I’ve ever been. You can go on with your presentation, but that’s not right. Don’t tell them that they don’t have to do the job you know they dang well do,” Shelton said.

According to the school board, all campus administrator contracts are being reduced by five days in an attempt to make up for them not receiving a raise for the school year. Shelton said campus administrators are already working over the contract days because they can’t get enough done within their scheduled contract days.

School board members’ decision of the budget was approved.

Further information will be discussed at their next scheduled meeting.

