Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Medical helicopters called to Bullard game after Caddo Mills players injured

The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.
The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.(Viewer photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO MILLS, Texas (KLTV) - The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.

Reports from Bullard ISD officials said that a Caddo Mills player was being life-flighted to a Greenville hospital. Then another chopper came to take another player from the team to the hospital, as well. No reports have been released as to the extent of the injuries, but they were believed to be possible neck or back injuries.

The identities of the players have not been released.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance crash
Chase involving stolen ambulance from Lufkin ends with crash into Rusk gas station
Deputy Matt Pierson
Shelby County deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’
Justin Larnell Ethridge
Lufkin police arrest man accused of exposing self to park walker
Christian Daniel Salazar
Lufkin man arrested after shots fired near school
A California family says their 12-year-old son has died after collapsing during a physical...
12-year-old dies after collapsing during PE class, family says

Latest News

WATCH: Field goal clinches Kilgore win over Gilmer in defensive battle
WATCH: Field goal clinches Kilgore win over Gilmer in defensive battle
WATCH: Chapel Hill's Stewart eludes defenders, sideline for big score
WATCH: Chapel Hill’s Stewart eludes defenders, sideline for big score
WATCH: Field goal clinches Kilgore win over Gilmer in defensive battle
Field goal clinches Kilgore win over Gilmer in defensive battle
WATCH: Chapel Hill's Stewart eludes defenders, sideline for big score
WATCH: Chapel Hill's Stewart eludes defenders, sideline for big score