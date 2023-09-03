Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The fire started around p.m. Saturday afternoon and came near some residents’ properties. A helicopter was used to help get the fire under control.

Fire officials say the fire grew from around five acres to 30 acres. People nearby were asked to evacuate the area. The fire is currently 95 percent contained after having burned 32 acres as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

“It started really getting some energy and that’s why it was so critical for us to have those resources on it very quickly because we can end up, well it’s called a canopy fire when we start getting the tops of trees burning and it can get a lot of intensity.”

Bulldozers and aircraft were able to help calm the fire before it spread further throughout the woods.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.