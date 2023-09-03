Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot

A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches...
A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches parking lot on Saturday.(Nacogdoches County Constable Roger Dudley)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old driver led Nacogdoches police on a brief chase Saturday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, the suspect began recklessly driving before entering Nacogdoches city limits but ignored police while driving on North Street and eventually into a parking lot. Dudley reported that the driver struck multiple vehicles in that parking lot near a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurant.

No further information is available at this time regarding the incident or the driver.

A fire is being fought in the Autumn Lake area of Angelina County
Emergency crews battle fire near Autumn Lake in Angelina County
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Laneville ISD closes due to illnesses among students in all grade levels
Hoops and Heroes basketball tournament
Annual Hoops and Heroes basketball tournament helps improve historic Nacogdoches park

A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Hoops and Heroes basketball tournament
