Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old driver led Nacogdoches police on a brief chase Saturday afternoon.
According to a social media post by Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, the suspect began recklessly driving before entering Nacogdoches city limits but ignored police while driving on North Street and eventually into a parking lot. Dudley reported that the driver struck multiple vehicles in that parking lot near a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurant.
No further information is available at this time regarding the incident or the driver.
