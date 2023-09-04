Another round of scattered downpours will be in play for Tuesday before we dry out, heat up

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was a sight to behold as a good majority of deep east Texas got in on some cooling downpours on this Labor Day. In some cases, some areas got multiple rounds of rain, which is some great news as it not only provided some beneficial, much-needed rainfall, but also kept our temperatures noticeably cooler than they otherwise would have been.

Any ongoing shower and thunderstorm activity on First Alert Radar Network will dry up as we lose the heating of the day and head towards sundown in the next hour.

The culprit for our rain chances is an upper-low spinning at around 15,000 feet in northeast Texas. That counterclockwise swirl is helping to enhance the lift in the atmosphere and provide the clouds and scattered downpours in our part of the state.

That upper-low will start to lift to the northeast and pull away from deep east Texas on Tuesday. However, with southerly winds and moisture feeding into that low, we will keep in a modest, 30% chance of rain in play for Tuesday before those rain odds go by the wayside for the rest of the week.

Unfortunately, an all-too familiar feature will rear its ugly face once again as the infamous heat dome starts to build back in by the middle of the week. This will squash the cloud growth and allow for possible triple-digit temperatures to make another return to the Piney Woods. It will not be as scorching hot as it was throughout much of this summer, but we will still trend well above our average high of 91-degrees for this time of year.

The heat ridge may start to break down by this weekend, opening up the door for a few disturbances and weak frontal boundary to sneak in from the north. This will bring back some low rain chances for the upcoming weekend to go along with highs coming down into the middle-to-upper 90′s.

