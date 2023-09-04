ERCOT announces ‘strategic leadership reorganization’

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - On Sept. 1, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced what they called a strategic leadership reorganization, effective immediately.

“These changes were designed to harness the collaborative talents and strengths of our experienced team in supporting the delivery of reliable and efficient energy to the millions of Texans that we serve,” said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and Chief Executive Officer.

According to the statement from ERCOT, Woody Rickerson, previously Vice President, System Planning and Weatherization, has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this position, Rickerson will oversee grid operations, weatherization, planning, and commercial operations.

“This new position will leverage Rickerson’s deep operations experience and support ERCOT’s continued investments in grid innovations,” said Vegas.

Kristi Hobbs, previously Vice President, Corporate Strategy and PUC Relations, has been named Vice President, System Planning & Weatherization, reporting to Rickerson. In this role, Hobbs will oversee transmission planning, generator interconnection activities, modeling, and weatherization.

“As our industry faces dynamic changes, ERCOT is continuously evolving and making the necessary improvements to the grid to support the needs of a growing population and robust economy. This reorganization allows us to sharpen our focus on daily operations while implementing our long-term strategic plan,” said Vegas.

Two other staff changes announced were:

Betty Day, Vice President, Security & Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer assumes oversight of Business Continuity.

Rebecca Zerwas will serve as Director, State Policy and Public Utility Commission Relations, Board Liaison.

