Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Some scattered rain possible with highs in the upper 90s for your Labor Day.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas and happy Labor Day! Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day today so be sure to have the umbrella close by as well as an indoor “Plan B” to get to quickly in case the lightning/thunder gets a little too close for comfort. This morning we’re waking up to temperatures in the lower to middle 70s with the muggy meter a little bit higher thanks to the return of some stout southerly winds. Highs for today will be quite hot in the upper 90s with a few spots potentially hitting 100°. Limited rain chances will remain possible for both Tuesday and Wednesday this week, then our skies dry out for the remainder of the work week and temperatures continue to get hotter. We could see average highs in hitting 100° or hotter for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.. so be prepared for more of this summer’s stubborn and disrespectful heat. Some limited rain chances look to return by the weekend IF a weak cold front can make its way closer to the Red River. Something to keep an eye on while we deal with continued seasonably warm temperatures. Stay cool and enjoy the holiday!

