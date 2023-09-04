Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA football coach talks about loss to Troy

SFA head football coach Colby Carthel
SFA head football coach Colby Carthel(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Well the season did not get started the way SFA wanted in Alabama after the Lumberjacks fell to Troy 48-30 in their season opener. Today head coach Colby Carthel had this to say.

“They came out and got after it early and we fell way behind,” he said. “But I was really, you know pleased with the grit and the effort of our guys to get back in the game and make it a game, but then we just didn’t have enough to, to finish it and everything, but a lot of positives coming out of it and the trip and I feel good about our team, we’ve just got to get better and that’s on us as coaches.”

He added, “you know championships aren’t won or lost in the first week of the season. You know, they’re won throughout and so we’ve got to do a good job this week, improving on some areas and getting our guys ready to play. Against the good Alcorn State team this week.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

