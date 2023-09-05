Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Baylor QB Blake Shapen out 2-3 weeks with MCL injury. A transfer QB will start vs. No. 14 Utah

Baylor will be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen for at least two to three weeks because of an MCL injury suffered in the season-opening upset loss to Texas State
Baylor set to name Blake Shapen starting QB for the 2022 season
Baylor set to name Blake Shapen starting QB for the 2022 season(KWTX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor will be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen for at least two to three weeks because of an MCL injury suffered in the season-opening upset loss to Texas State, meaning he will miss Saturday’s home game against 14th-ranked Utah.

Bears coach Dave Aranda updated Shapen's status during his weekly availability Monday, a day after the quarterback had an MRI. The coach said starting safety Devin Lemear also would be out two to three weeks with a dislocated elbow.

Both got hurt Saturday night when Baylor, a nearly four-touchdown favorite, lost 42-31 at home to Texas State. Shapen completed 21 of 31 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. The second TD came in the fourth quarter after he returned for a series with his knee fully taped and in a brace.

Mississippi State transfer quarterback Sawyer Robertson is expected to start Saturday against the Utes. He was 6-of-12 passing for 113 yards against Texas State, but the Bears' final two drives resulted in an interception and a fumble.

Utah, which began its season last Thursday with a 24-11 win over Florida, is in its final Pac-12 season before joining Baylor in the Big 12.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll.

Most Read

A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches...
Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot
A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations
Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game