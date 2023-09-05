Bulldogs from Garrison, Jasper join Red Zone Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Going into week three of high school football, Garrison and Jasper join the roster of top picks.

1) Carthage - The Bulldogs’ grapple on our top spot gets stronger following last week’s 42-7 blowout win over Pittsburg. Led by Jett Surratt at QB, the Bulldogs bounced back after a near upset against Kilgore in week 1. Carthage hosts San Antonio Cornerstone this Friday at 7:30p.

2) Chapel Hill - After putting up 70 points on Gilmer, Chapel Hill followed that up by putting up 53 points against Van. Seniors Demetrius Brisbon and Rickey Stewart led the Bulldog offense and look to continue lighting up the scoreboard when they travel to Greenville.

3) Timpson - Week 2 saw another Terry Bussey-less Timpson Bear team take the field. Again the team stepped up to the plate and delivered another high-flying outing. The Bears were led by Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week, JJ Garner. Garner ran for over 200 yards and scored 5 touchdowns. He also passed for another 133 yards. Timpson hosts Daingerfield in our Game of the Week this Friday.

4) Longview - Longview answered a heartbreaking week 1 loss to McKinney with a big win over rival Marshall. The Lobos gave up the first points of the game and didn’t look back. The Lobos scored 48 unanswered points to come away with their first win of the season. They look to continue their winning ways this week against Tyler Legacy.

5) Daingerfield - It’s a top-10 Game of the Week matchup this week as Daingerfield travels to number 3 Timpson. The Tigers exciting offense continues to roll after two big wins. In week 1 they beat Gladewater 53-32 and in week 2 they beat Tatum 34-17. It’ll be a battle of the offenses and what defense can make the key stops in week 3.

6) Kilgore - After a close loss in week 1 to state powerhouse Carthage, the Kilgore Bulldogs found themselves in another close battle in week 2 against Gilmer. With less than 30 seconds left in the game and down by 2, Coach Fuller trusted his kicker with the game on the line. The kick would be good and Kilgore would take the win 24-23 against Gilmer. They hope week 3 provides less dramatics against a Pine Tree team that is coming off a 20-point win over Lindale last week.

7) Winnsboro - The Red Raiders team hosted 4A Canton in week 2 and put on a show. The offense hung 52-points while the defense only allowed 14. Coach Finney and his QB son Kyler Finney look to keep the offense rolling as they travel to the Texarkana area to take on Hooks.

8) Malakoff - The Tigers make their debut in the Red Zone Top 10 after beating state title contender Grandview by 30 points, 51-31. Malakoff is no stranger to making deep runs themselves after falling in the state semifinal game last year. The Tigers host Salado this week as they hope to stay undefeated.

9) Garrison - Garrison jumps to our number 9 team this week after a win over last week’s number 10 team Arp. The Bulldogs are 2-0 after a 72-0 win in week 1 and 48-20 win last week. They take on Warren at home this week and look to improve to 3-0.

10) Jasper - The Bulldogs of Jasper round out our top 10 after a 46-24 win last week over Palestine. Coach Crumedy and his team will take on the Legacy School of Sports Sciences as they look to stay undefeated heading into a key away game in week 4 against Franklin.

