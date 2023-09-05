Central Heights’ Rodriguez gets win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTRE) - Grayson Rodriguez limited the Anaheim Angels to two runs over six innings and earned the win in the Baltimore Orioles’ 6-3 victory in Anaheim.

The right-hander from Central Heights struck out seven Angels and gave up two walks and seven hits.

The win puts the Orioles at a 3.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Rodriguez gave up a home run in the fourth inning for the second run. After that, he shut down the Angels.

“I got a little mad,” Rodriguez said. “It woke me up a little bit. I didn’t really feel like myself at first. After that, I sharpened some things up.”

This was Rodriguez’s fifth consecutive quality start.

“It’s not even close,” Rodriguez said about his confidence in his first MLB stint compared to his second, according to the Baltimore Orioles website. “It’s been a little more fun [in his second stint]. The first time I was up here, I wasn’t really having fun and I think it showed. Now, I can’t wait to get out there and get the ball.”

