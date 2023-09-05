Construction begins for a small Central Texas city’s first official subdivision

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - As new housing developments continue to pop up throughout Central Texas, a new project in is aiming to boost the economic momentum and growth of Holland, a small city in Bell County.

Local sellers are transforming a former hay field into the city of Holland’s first subdivision ever, Holland Estates.

“Right now, especially in the Taylor area with Samsung coming in and a lot of development, as well as Georgetown and Rockdale, it is a central location,” listing agent for Holland Estates and Legend Texas Properties realtor, Adriene Proctor, said. “It is within 0.9 miles of 95 right here, and it’s also under 9 miles to I-35...a fantastic location as well.”

Proctor said the seller’s goal of the project is to bring new expansion and growth to the community in hopes of increasing income aiding with improvements to the city’s infrastructure and schools.

The nearly-50 lots will provide residential housing and feature curbs, a pond, paved streets and a potential Home Owner’s Association for continued maintenance of the property.

“If and when the HOA is established, it is going to be there to provide maintenance for the neighborhood as well as retaining property values within the neighborhood,” she said.

Jason Price grew up in Holland and returned back to his hometown to open a business. Now, he is on the board of directors for the city’s Chamber of Commerce. He notes the community’s concerns about the subdivision hurting the city’s small-town charm.

He said the city has recently seen multiple businesses close, addressing that the city has taken steps back in terms of economic development, saying the last major construction project he remembers was nearly 30 years ago.

Price told KWTX he hopes this is a positive thing for the community. He said he is excited to see it up and coming, providing growth and hoping it will bring an increase in businesses and funds for the city and schools to improve infrastructure.

Proctor said this transformation will be gradual, but, hopefully, transformative.

“Once the houses are established, you’re going to have extra income coming into the community,” she said. “You’re going to have tax revenue from the homes that are going to be coming in, and that’s going to benefit us on a generational level. It’s just exciting.”

She said the official groundbreaking ceremony will be October 25, and the community is invited to attend. Proctor said the lots should be end in December 2023. Then, the project will move on to the next phase of purchase and building.

