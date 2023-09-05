Drying out and heating up as a brief return to triple digits is looking likely by the end of the week.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The muggy air has made a return to east Texas. We have seen a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms develop on First Alert Radar, but the coverage was not nearly as good as what we saw yesterday. Having said that, we will gladly take any rain we can get given our extreme-to-exceptional drought conditions that are currently in place across the Texas Forest Country.

Any ongoing shower and thunderstorm activity on First Alert Radar Network will dry up as we lose the heating of the day and head towards sundown after 7:30 p.m.

It will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid night with lows in the middle 70′s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with hot and muggy conditions with highs in the upper 90′s. While the chance of rain is not zero, it will drop to 10% or less, meaning most, if not all of us, will remain dry.

Unfortunately, an all-too familiar feature will rear its ugly face once again as the infamous heat dome starts to build back in by the middle of the week. This will squash the cloud growth and allow for possible triple-digit temperatures to make another return to the Piney Woods.

The heat ridge may start to break down by this weekend, opening up the door for a few disturbances and weak frontal boundary to sneak in from the north. This will bring back some modest rain chances for the upcoming weekend to go along with highs coming down into the middle-to-upper 90′s.

Some more rain chances will look to come into play by the early-to-middle part of next week as disturbances ride the heat ridge down through Texas. That would give us at least some low-to-modest chances for additional downpours.

