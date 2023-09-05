Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season

East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An ATV is a common method of transportation for people while hunting. With deer and duck season approaching and dove season beginning last week, game wardens are urging riders to remain safe while riding.

“ATV sales for your four-wheelers and side-by-sides have just skyrocketed, which, in turn, means more accidents,” said Nacogdoches County game warden Randy Stovall.

Stovall said it’s common to see hunters use off-road vehicles to provide a shorter distance to deer stands.

“Just a lot of it is just recreation on the deer leases around the properties.”

Stovall said there are 135,000 injuries nationwide every year due to ATV wrecks. While many factors can cause a wreck on ATVs, there are two common factors Stovall has seen.

“One thing that we’ve seen with accidents is excessive speed and overcapacity.”

The agency recommends riders take an ATV online course to stay safe.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, safety requirements include wearing protective gear like helmets, eye protection, layered clothing with long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and appropriate footwear.

Other requirements include supervision for children under 16 years old, having a communication device nearby, and avoiding paved surfaces.

Stovall also reminds riders they can legally drive only on county roads as long as they “have an off-road vehicle sticker, and your orange triangle, and speed limit under 35.”

It is against the law to drive ATVs on Texas public roadways. Violators can be charged with a class C misdemeanor and face up to a $200 fine.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches...
Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations
Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees
Lufkin ISD reports deficit reduction as board approves budget, tax rate
A fire is being fought in the Autumn Lake area of Angelina County
Emergency crews battle fire near Autumn Lake in Angelina County

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Bullying In School
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Labor Day Lake Safety
ERCOT announces ‘strategic leadership reorganization’