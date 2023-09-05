East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An ATV is a common method of transportation for people while hunting. With deer and duck season approaching and dove season beginning last week, game wardens are urging riders to remain safe while riding.

“ATV sales for your four-wheelers and side-by-sides have just skyrocketed, which, in turn, means more accidents,” said Nacogdoches County game warden Randy Stovall.

Stovall said it’s common to see hunters use off-road vehicles to provide a shorter distance to deer stands.

“Just a lot of it is just recreation on the deer leases around the properties.”

Stovall said there are 135,000 injuries nationwide every year due to ATV wrecks. While many factors can cause a wreck on ATVs, there are two common factors Stovall has seen.

“One thing that we’ve seen with accidents is excessive speed and overcapacity.”

The agency recommends riders take an ATV online course to stay safe.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, safety requirements include wearing protective gear like helmets, eye protection, layered clothing with long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and appropriate footwear.

Other requirements include supervision for children under 16 years old, having a communication device nearby, and avoiding paved surfaces.

Stovall also reminds riders they can legally drive only on county roads as long as they “have an off-road vehicle sticker, and your orange triangle, and speed limit under 35.”

It is against the law to drive ATVs on Texas public roadways. Violators can be charged with a class C misdemeanor and face up to a $200 fine.

