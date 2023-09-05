Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Good Samaritan jumps into action and rescues elderly man being swept away in floodwaters

A good Samaritan rescued an elderly man during a recent flash flood in Las Vegas. (Source: KVVU)
By Alexis Fernandez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An elderly man is safe after a stranger rescued him from fast-moving floodwaters over the weekend in Las Vegas.

According to Vegas resident Arturo Castrejon, he was driving with his friend in a neighborhood on the east side of town last Saturday when they noticed the man being swept away in the water.

“We turned around and saw this guy in brown clothes covered in water and mud,” Castrejon said. “It was hard to see him.”

And that’s when Castrejon jumped out of his truck’s window to save him.

“I didn’t even think twice. I knew I had to do something to save him,” Castrejon said.

Video of the rescue shared on social media shows Castrejon carrying the man across the street and into a nearby house.

“He was just telling me to not let him go, and I grabbed him,” Castrejon said. “When I carried him, he started crying.”

The good Samaritan said he didn’t know how to swim but knew it was the right thing to do.

“Maybe we both could’ve died, but I was feeling comfortable with myself,” Castrejon said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through Southern Nevada last week, causing many streets to flood with swift water rescues and multiple cars stuck in the rising waters.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches...
Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot
Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season

Latest News

Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage
Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage
Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators
Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators
Smith County Commissioners Court approves 2024 budget, tax rate increase in 4-1 vote
Smith County Commissioners Court approves 2024 budget, tax rate increase in 4-1 vote
Area nonprofit aims to educate about ETX roots of rock n’ roll precursor music
Area nonprofit aims to educate about ETX roots of rock n’ roll precursor music