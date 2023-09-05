Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston 12-year-old killed by 18-year-old following argument

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 12-year-old has died after being shot by an 18-year-old after an argument Monday evening in Houston.

Houston Police Officers were called at approximately 11:00 p.m. Sept. 4 at the 4100 block of Barberry Dr. near Scott Street, where they found the child in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

According to police, witnesses said he had been walking home from the store with his friends and got into an argument with an older teenager. The argument escalated, causing the victim to be shot several times.

The suspect is a Black man who is approximately 18 years old and was last seen in a khaki top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches...
Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot
Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County
Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday’s Weather: Limited rain chances today with highs near 100 degrees
“Mentally, it can cause a child to have a really low self-esteem; it can cause anxiety, stress,...
East Texas counselor discusses bullying increase shown in new survey