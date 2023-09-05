Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
IMAGES: Germany In Focus

KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie explores the deep ties between East Texas and Germany.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNICH, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is traveling to Germany to explore the deep ties between East Texas and one of America’s closest allies.

Since 2017, our ‘In Focus’ series has delved into how everything from heritage and history, politics, to sports and spirituality have shaped this Transatlantic relationship.

Click the slideshow below for more images from Germany.

