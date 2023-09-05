Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kyle Owens says halftime adjustments lift Tyler High to 2-0

Michael Coleman and Kyle Owens break down Tyler High's win over Tyler Legacy
Michael Coleman and Kyle Owens break down Tyler High's win over Tyler Legacy
By Kyle Owens
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone’s Kyle Owens says Tyler High Coach Rashaun Woods made the proper adjustments to make the Lions look like a different team in the second half of their win over Tyler Legacy in Week 2.

“They’re 2-0 so kudos to the Lions,” Owens said during Friday’s installment of Red Zone Overtime. “Cujos to the Lions! See what I did there?”

Watch the video above to hear Owens and Sports Director Michael Coleman’s thoughts on the Week 2 Game of the Week.

You can hear more analysis like this every week on Red Zone Overtime on East Texas Now, following The Red Zone on Friday nights.

Michael Coleman and Mark Bownds break down Lufkin's Week 2 win over Nacogdoches
Murphy’s Law: What could go right, did go right for Lufkin in Week 3
Michael Coleman and Mark Bownds break down Lufkin's Week 2 win over Nacogdoches
Murphy’s Law: What could go right, did go right for Lufkin in Week 3
Daingerfield to take on Timpson in Week 3 Game of the Week
The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.
Medical helicopters called to Bullard game after Caddo Mills players injured