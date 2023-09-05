Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that occurred Monday night in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, a woman was attempting to cross the road just before the overpass on Loop 287 when she walked into the path of a southbound pickup truck at around 9:10 p.m. The driver told authorities he did not see the woman. She was declared dead on the scene.

Lufkin authorities say they will release the names of all involved parties on Wednesday, September 6th.

