Nac Public Works seeing emergency contract for new storm sewer system

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches Public Works Department is seeking approval from the city council for an emergency contract to construct a new storm sewer system.

The proposed construction is to take place along Mound Street and Park Street.

A new sewer system can help prevent flood damage from happening again to one Nacogdoches church.

“We’re getting closer to the rainy season and we’re getting a little nervous,” said First Christian Church Board Chairman John Windham.

The First Christian Church is on the corner of mound and park street, and Windham said unfortunately indoor flooding isn’t something new to them.

Windham said a flood in may has been the worst one yet

“This area had about a foot and a half of water in it,” said Windham.

Windham said over 7,000 square feet of the building was damaged, leaving the church without 10 classrooms and offices for the last four months.

“We’ve had to move activities to other areas of the church, not quite as convenient,” Windham said.

He said repairs have cost the church over $150,000.

“We’ve had to go in and repair the sheetrock, we’ve had to remove the floors... We’ve had to repaint.”

Windham said heavy rainfall gathers to one drain line on mound street coming from south, north and west directions.

The city’s public works department agrees it is the drainage issue that is causing the flooding at the church.

“This is gathering all of the water from all those three directions,”

According to the departments summary report — temporary sewer pipes were installed to prevent further damage to nearby buildings after the drain line collapsed under a home on Logansport street.

The construction of a new storm sewer system will cost over $689,000.

And Windham said he hopes council makes the right decision.

“Whatever is going to require to get the flooding off of this and out of our building. It’ll be a big relief,” said Windham.

If approved tonight the public works department said construction can begin once materials arrive.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.