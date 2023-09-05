Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

New law requires 1 armed employee at Texas schools

New law requires 1 armed employee at Texas schools
By Tyre White
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been over a year since a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 19 children and two teachers. Since the tragedy, laws have been put in place to increase the safety of students in Texas, laws such as House Bill 3.

Central Heights ISD Superintendent David Russell tells us how they’re adding protection on their campuses.

“We voted last school year to implement a school police force. We did not have one, and to have a force you have to start with one, so in the spring we hired a new chief of police,” said Russell.

Central Heights ISD plans to add two more officers by the end of next year, that still leaves two of their three campuses without an armed officer.

House Bill 3 grants an alternative option to districts that may not have the personnel to meet the requirement.

Our school board voted during the august board meeting to allow school guardians to stand in place this particular school year until we can get all our campuses covered,” said Russell.

Guardians are people employed by the school, who’ve completed school safety training provided by a qualified handgun instructor to be armed on campus.

Hudson ISD Superintendent Donny Webb says they also use guardians on their campuses.

“Hudson ISD has been blessed for several years to have a district police department, where one officer is assigned at each of our campuses. Since our officers also work traffic at the very beginning and end of the day, there are some small periods of time that an officer might not be on campus.”

Hudson ISD board of trustees has already approved a plan allowing for the guardian program to serve where applicable,” said Webb.

The state will provide a $15,000 grant per campus to meet the requirements, but Russell says it’s not enough.

“No way will it ever cover all the expenses that you’re going to incur with equipment, a place to house them and those things aren’t cheap, but you can’t put a price on the safety of our children,” said Russell.

With House Bill 3 in place, the Texas Education Agency and Texas School Safety Center will work together to assess the security of school campuses at least once every four years and set facility standards for districts at least once every five years.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches...
Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot
Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season

Latest News

Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage
Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage
Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators
Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators
Smith County Commissioners Court approves 2024 budget, tax rate increase in 4-1 vote
Smith County Commissioners Court approves 2024 budget, tax rate increase in 4-1 vote
Area nonprofit aims to educate about ETX roots of rock n’ roll precursor music
Area nonprofit aims to educate about ETX roots of rock n’ roll precursor music