Texas A&M remains at No. 23 in AP poll

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings ahead of Week 2 of the season. Texas A&M did not move and remains at No. 23.

Georgia and Michigan remain the top two teams with Alabama moving up to No. 3 and Florida State jumping up four spots to No. 4 after beating LSU. Tennessee jumped into the top ten at No. 9. Ole Miss comes in at No. 20. Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko and his Blue Devils enter the poll at No. 21 after defeating Clemson, who plummeted to No. 25.

AP Top 25 Week 2 rankings

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Alabama

4. Florida State (3)

5. Ohio State

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Duke

22. Colorado

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Clemson

