Texas A&M remains at No. 23 in AP poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings ahead of Week 2 of the season. Texas A&M did not move and remains at No. 23.
Georgia and Michigan remain the top two teams with Alabama moving up to No. 3 and Florida State jumping up four spots to No. 4 after beating LSU. Tennessee jumped into the top ten at No. 9. Ole Miss comes in at No. 20. Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko and his Blue Devils enter the poll at No. 21 after defeating Clemson, who plummeted to No. 25.
AP Top 25 Week 2 rankings
1. Georgia (58)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Alabama
4. Florida State (3)
5. Ohio State
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tennessee
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oregon State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma
19. Wisconsin
20. Ole Miss
21. Duke
22. Colorado
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Clemson
