Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Spring Hill ISD recently approved a new employee compensation plan to give raises to teachers and staff for the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Penny Fleet says she thinks the plan will help attract quality educators to the district. They are currently facing a teacher shortage which caused them to put several high school classes online. They also removed some advanced placement courses and replaced them with college credit courses.

KLTV's Lauren Tear speaks with Brad Diggins, a frustrated parent, about the problems he's noticed at Spring Hill ISD this school year.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.