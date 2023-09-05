Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators

Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators
By Lauren Tear
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Spring Hill ISD recently approved a new employee compensation plan to give raises to teachers and staff for the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Penny Fleet says she thinks the plan will help attract quality educators to the district. They are currently facing a teacher shortage which caused them to put several high school classes online. They also removed some advanced placement courses and replaced them with college credit courses.

KLTV's Lauren Tear speaks with Brad Diggins, a frustrated parent, about the problems he's noticed at Spring Hill ISD this school year.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches...
Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot
Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season

Latest News

Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage
Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage
Around 2:20 p.m., Mark Tyrone Johnson was taken into custody. EMS and firefighters were...
Tyler authorities arrest suspect who barricaded self in home
Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators
Spring Hill ISD superintendent hopes new salary plan will attract quality educators
Smith County Commissioners Court approves 2024 budget, tax rate increase in 4-1 vote
Smith County Commissioners Court approves 2024 budget, tax rate increase in 4-1 vote
Area nonprofit aims to educate about ETX roots of rock n’ roll precursor music
Area nonprofit aims to educate about ETX roots of rock n’ roll precursor music