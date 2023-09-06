Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Huntsville plane crash

(MGN)
By Warren Vause
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed and another is seriously injured after a plane crashed at Huntsville Municipal Airport on Wednesday.

The crash happened at 11:45 a.m. when a Cessna 150K took off from the airport, and for unknown reasons, crashed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS has secured the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration is en route and will lead the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

