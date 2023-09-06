Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hot and Humid Conditions to continue through Friday. Near Record or Record High Temperatures are possible for Tyler and Lufkin over the next few days. Highs from 102° to 103° are forecast through Friday. A weak cold front passes through on Friday evening, which could produce a few showers/thundershowers during the afternoon/evening hours. Cooler Temperatures and slightly better rain chances exist for Saturday. Highs in the middle 90s Sat through Mon, then into the middle 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as another cold front passes through on Tuesday. Better rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week courtesy of this cold front. Strong Tropical Storm Lee over the central Atlantic Ocean will likely become a hurricane within the next few hours...intensifying into a Major Hurricane (Cat 3) during the day on Friday. No land impacts through the middle part of next week. More details to come. Have a great Wednesday.

