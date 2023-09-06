Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

3 More Hot Days. Sctrd Showers/Thundershowers Possible.
3 more HOT days. Sctrd Showers/Thundershowers Possible.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hot and Humid Conditions to continue through Friday. Near Record or Record High Temperatures are possible for Tyler and Lufkin over the next few days. Highs from 102° to 103° are forecast through Friday. A weak cold front passes through on Friday evening, which could produce a few showers/thundershowers during the afternoon/evening hours. Cooler Temperatures and slightly better rain chances exist for Saturday. Highs in the middle 90s Sat through Mon, then into the middle 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as another cold front passes through on Tuesday. Better rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week courtesy of this cold front. Strong Tropical Storm Lee over the central Atlantic Ocean will likely become a hurricane within the next few hours...intensifying into a Major Hurricane (Cat 3) during the day on Friday. No land impacts through the middle part of next week. More details to come. Have a great Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County

Latest News

3 more HOT days. Few showers/thundershowers possible.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
Drying out and heating up as a brief return to triple digits is looking likely by the end of the week