A brief return to triple digit heat before storm chances and a weekend cold front bring back relief to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been re-issued across deep east Texas as a result of our heat indices climbing back above 105-degrees. It will remain oppressive for the rest of the week as triple digit heat makes a brief return to the Piney Woods.

Any spotty rain activity will fizzle by sunset this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies.

It will be mostly clear, warm, and humid overnight with lows in the middle 70′s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs climbing into the lower 100′s. While the chance of rain is not zero, it will be 10%, meaning most areas will remain dry.

The infamous heat dome has reared its ugly head, meaning we will have a brief return to dangerous heat levels to close out the week. This will squash the cloud growth and allow for triple-digit temperatures to make another return to the Piney Woods.

This spike in temperatures will thankfully be short-lived as the heat ridge retreats to the west this weekend. This will open up the door for a few disturbances and weak frontal boundary to sneak in from the north. This will bring back some modest rain and storm chances starting Friday evening and continue through at least part of the day on Saturday.

Behind the cold frontal passage, we will see ‘not as hot’ temperatures with highs coming down into the middle-to-upper 90′s from Saturday through early next week to go along with lower humidity that will be felt by Sunday.

We will then see another cold front and even better rain opportunities come our way by the middle of next week as we may finally get a notable shift in the weather pattern across the great state of Texas.

The added cloud cover and better rain coverage will combine with a cold frontal passage to knock our highs possibly down into the 80′s. In other words, some wet weather and cooler temperatures will team up to hopefully bring us some rain and heat relief to the Piney Woods next week.

Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around one inch for us while our friends in north-central Texas could end up receiving one-to-three inches of rainfall.

