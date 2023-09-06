City of Bullard issues stage 3 water conservation orders

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard has issued declaration of emergency regarding water usage due to a mechanical issue at one of the city’s wells due to the continued excessive heat, drought-like conditions, and high water usage.

The City’s water restrictions limit when residents are permitted to water their yards.

1. Residents having even-numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday and Thursday.

2. Residents having odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water only on Saturday and Wednesday.

3. Watering on those days is restricted to the hours between 9 p.m. and midnight.

4. Outdoor watering use of any kind is prohibited on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

5. Violation of these rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500 as provided by the ordinance.

The City points out that domestic water use for personal needs, for household or sanitary purposes such as drinking, bathing, cooking and sanitation do not need to be restricted.

You should also continue to water your outdoor animals and livestock as normal, the City said.

Contact the utilities director at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 with any questions.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.