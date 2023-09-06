Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Defense claims Paxton trial is retaliation for claiming Dale Phelan was drunk on House floor

Paxton defense claims impeachment articles introduced as retaliation for Phelan intoxication claim
By Makayla Goos and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton started off with a bang today.

Andrew Murr, the man who investigated and introduced the articles of impeachment that landed Ken Paxton at the defense table, used his opening statement to simplify his strategy.

“Ken Paxton chose his own self-interest over the people,” he said.

Day 1 of Ken Paxton Trial coverage

The defense, led by Tony Buzbee, has a different view. He called the trial retaliation for Paxton’s calls for House Speaker Dale Phelan to resign after allegations Phelan was intoxicated while on the house floor. Phelan has always denied these allegations. Buzbee went on to claim that all of the evidence is a farce, and not true at all.

Paxton left at lunch and never returned, as he is not legally required to testify.

East Texas Now’s Makayla Goos will be live from Austin each day of the trial this week, and will bring you details from day two on Wednesday.

