Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Longview man gets 10 years for 2021 Lufkin hotel shooting

A Longview man was sentenced to 10 years in state jail Wednesday for a 2021 shooting.
By Tyre White
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Longview man was sentenced to 10 years in state jail Wednesday for a 2021 shooting.

Sadarius Alique Martins, 24, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, following a shooting at the Quality Inn and Suites on South First Street in Lufkin. Police arrived to find Joel Vega, 25, of Houston, with a gunshot wound to the pelvis/leg. On Wednesday, Martins was sentenced to 10 years confinement in Judge Robert Inselmann’s court.

The shooting incident reportedly started with a verbal disturbance between the two men. Vega was taken to a hospital and treated for his wound.

Related

Lufkin PD arrests Longview man in hotel parking lot shooting

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County

Latest News

A Longview man was sentenced to 10 years in state jail Wednesday for a 2021 shooting.
Longview man gets 10 years for 2021 Lufkin hotel shooting
Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday’s Weather: Isolated rain chances with highs around 100 degrees
Texas DPS cancels all driver license appointments for Wednesday