Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin man gets 18 years for sexually assaulting child

A Lufkin man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child and accepted an 18-year prison sentence.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child and accepted an 18-year prison sentence.

Tyrus Kevon Johnson, 39, of Lufkin, was arrested in 2017 on two first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charges. In 2019, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the offenses. Later that year, Johnson appealed the court’s decision due to evidence used in the sentencing which was taken from his phone. Johnson won the appeal, as the court of appeals decided the evidence should not have been admissible.

On Wednesday, Johnson pleaded guilty to both counts of sexual assault of a child in Judge Robert Inselmann’s court. Johnson took a plea deal for 18 years confinement with jail credit for 1,836 days.

In the original case, Johnson was accused of asking a 9-year-old girl to “play a game” with him before sexually assaulting her. In Johnson’s arrest affidavit, a statement was given by the girl’s 11-year-old brother who said he witnessed the assault. The second assault charge was given in regards to another incident which allegedly happened just days after the first offense.

Related

Affidavit: Lufkin man asked little girl to play game, sexually assaulted her

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides

Latest News

Lufkin man sentenced to 40 years for assaulting child gets 2nd trial
Lufkin man gets 18 years for sexually assaulting child
First Alert Traffic
Nacogdoches street closed due to damaged gas line
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
Boil water notice issued for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine County area
The concession stand for a Nacogdoches youth baseball organization has suffered a string of...
WebXtra: Nacogdoches Youth Baseball recovering from multiple concession stand break-ins