Lufkin man gets 18 years for sexually assaulting child

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child and accepted an 18-year prison sentence.

Tyrus Kevon Johnson, 39, of Lufkin, was arrested in 2017 on two first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charges. In 2019, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the offenses. Later that year, Johnson appealed the court’s decision due to evidence used in the sentencing which was taken from his phone. Johnson won the appeal, as the court of appeals decided the evidence should not have been admissible.

On Wednesday, Johnson pleaded guilty to both counts of sexual assault of a child in Judge Robert Inselmann’s court. Johnson took a plea deal for 18 years confinement with jail credit for 1,836 days.

In the original case, Johnson was accused of asking a 9-year-old girl to “play a game” with him before sexually assaulting her. In Johnson’s arrest affidavit, a statement was given by the girl’s 11-year-old brother who said he witnessed the assault. The second assault charge was given in regards to another incident which allegedly happened just days after the first offense.

