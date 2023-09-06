Motion to separate into 2 trials discussed in SFA student fatal crash hearing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -On Tuesday, another hearing took place in the lawsuit regarding the fatal crash that killed two SFA student athletes.

Graylan Spring and Micah McAfoose were driving in Corrigan on January 20 when they hit an 18-wheeler. According to DPS, the 18-wheeler failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Both students later died of their injuries.

Both parties met again today in an Angelina County courtroom to discuss recent motions made in the lawsuit.

The defense representing the truck driver Antonio Sandoval Jr. and Hughes Trucking Company filed to motion bifurcate, or separate, the two trials.

Judge Bob Iselmann first asked the Spring family attorney, Nick Wooten, his thoughts on the motion. He says the judge could choose to wait on this motion.

“This bifurcation issue only deals with how a case is tried, it doesn’t deal with anything in discovery or anything else. In theory, you can bifurcate it the day of the trial or the week before the trial or in pre-trial. Personally, we’re kind of stuck with this ruling the Texas legislator created so we don’t really have an argument in opposition,” Wooten said.

Tim Newsom, the lawyer for the McAfoose family, was then asked his opinion. He said they entered the lawsuit after the Springs had already filed, making them the intervenors in the suit. He says they were never named in this motion filed by the defense and the statute says the motion has to be filed within 30 days of them entering. Newsom says the time has now passed for the defense to add them to the motion.

“They didn’t enter intervenors in the plea, they never asked for relief from the intervenors in their motion. The only place where it technically asks for relief relating to the intervenors broadly says this entire case would be bifurcated,” Newsom said.

Newsom’s argument is that without them being named directly, if the Spring family were to reach an agreement with the defense, it excludes them from it completely.

Jerrad Bloome, one of the defenses attorneys, says the statute says the motion for the plaintiffs filed has to be done within 120 days. He says the McAfooses are listed under the plaintiff’s side and it was filed in the correct time frame.

“That’s just clarifying for the court that an intervenor, a counter plaintiff, a defendant’s estate are considered a claimant. But it doesn’t have anything, that’s just the definition. That has nothing to do with the procedure triggering the bifurcation. The trigger event for bifurcation is filing a motion and stipulation within the 120 days after the original answer was filed and that’s exactly what we did,” Bloome said.

The judge did not make a ruling Tuesday on this motion. A date for the next hearing has not been scheduled at this time.

