Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Mount Pleasant roper wins over $6,000 at Washington rodeo

Kincade Henry finished in a tie for fifth place in the second round of tie-down roping at Ellensburg Rodeo in Ellensburg, Wash. for a prize of $1,549.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant cowboy’s hot streak continues after finishing in third place at a Washington rodeo.

Kincade Henry finished in a tie for fifth place in the second round of tie-down roping at Ellensburg Rodeo in Ellensburg, Wash. for a prize of $1,549. In the finals, Henry finished second for $1,020. He finished in a third-place tie in the average for $3,792.

Henry also won another $1,956 for a sixth-place tie at Magic Valley Stampede in Filer, Idaho.

Henry is currently 17th in the PRCA standings.

Here are how other East Texans fared in PRCA events last week:

  • Kaden Profili, of Jacksonville finished in fifth-place in team roping at Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Plains, Mont. He won $1,044. He also won $1,540 for a third-place tie at Meaghor County Labor Day Roedo in White Sulphur Springs, Mont.
  • Justin Shaffer of Hallsville finished in a sixth-place tie in steer wrestling at Ellensburg Rodeo. He won $1,026. He also finished in fifth place at Lake County Round-Up in Lakeview, Ore., for a $1,528 prize. He is currently 41st in the PRCA standings.
  • Logan Cook of Alto finished in a fifth-place tie in the first round of saddle bronc riding at Ellensburg Rodeo for a $609 prize. He finished in a tie for third place for $617. He finished in a tie for fifth place in the average for a $769 prize.
  • Laramie Mosley of Palestine won $2,682 for a third-place tie in bullriding at Iron County Fair and PRCA Rodeo in Parowan, Utah. He is currently 40th in the PRCA standings.
  • Jeff Askey of Athens won $692 for a sixth-place finish in bullriding at Elk City Rodeo of Champions in Elk City, Okla. He is currently seventh in the PRCA standings.
  • Tyler McKnight of Pollok won $826 for a seventh-place finish in team roping at Walla Walla Frontier Days in Walla Walla, Wash.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County

Latest News

Mount Pleasant roper wins over $6,000 at Washington rodeo
Mount Pleasant roper wins over $6,000 at Washington rodeo
Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia...
Los Angeles Lakers sign Christian Wood, veteran forward and SoCal native, AP source says
Timpson coach Kerry Therwhanger talks Daingerfield and status of Terry Bussey’s return
Timpson coach talks Daingerfield, status of Terry Bussey’s return
The SFA LadyJacks, who are off to a great start, will look to get their next win Wednesday...
SFA volleyball to take on North Texas Wednesday