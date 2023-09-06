Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches street closed due to damaged gas line

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(KLTV/KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Drivers in Nacogdoches should be aware of necessary detours on a portion of W. Spradley Street.

The City of Nacogdoches said that a gas line was damaged on W. Spradley Street by a contractor in the process of repaving the road. As a result, W. Spradley Street between U.S 59 and Old Lufkin Road will be closed for several hours while Centerpoint is making repairs to the gas line.

Drivers going through this area will need to utilize Old Lufkin Road from the south tie-in at US Highway 59 in order to enter the Old Lufkin Road area.

