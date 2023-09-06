Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

San Antonio Zoo celebrates the birth of rare, endangered okapi calf

The male calf, born Saturday, September 2nd, to first-time parents Ludimi and Epulu,
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TMX) - San Antonio Zoo is proud to announce the birth of a precious okapi calf, adding to the growing family of this elusive and endangered species.

The male calf, born Saturday, September 2nd, to first-time parents Ludimi and Epulu, has generated excitement among staff, highlighting the zoo’s commitment to conservation and wildlife preservation.

For now, the baby Okapi will remain behind the scenes with Mom.

The zoo will announce his debut when the time comes for the young okapi to begin exploring his habitat.

Credit: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police investigating auto pedestrian fatality
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
East Texas game warden urges ATV safety during hunting season
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County
Game Preserve fire burns 4,428 acres in Walker County

Latest News

Kahlis Willis, 18,
Houston 18-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old
The male calf, born Saturday, September 2nd, to first-time parents Ludimi and Epulu.
San Antonio Zoo celebrates the birth of rare, endangered okapi calf
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday’s Weather: Isolated rain chances with highs around 100 degrees
Texas DPS cancels all driver license appointments for Wednesday