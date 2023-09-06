Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA volleyball to take on North Texas

SFA Lady Jacks set sight on North Texas
SFA Lady Jacks set sight on North Texas(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks, who are off to a great start, will look to get their next win Wednesday night in Denton against North Texas. Head coach Debbie Humphreys it’s a team similar to what they saw last year.

“Yeah, I mean North Texas has a very good volleyball team,” she said. “We played them here last year. They’ve got a lot of the same pieces. It was a hard fought game I think only went four but it felt like five it was just a really tight match there. We got to go to their place and try to do it again.”

And if you happen to be in Denton Wednesday September 6th, be sure to catch that game. First serve will be at 6 pm.

